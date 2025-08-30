Bronx subway stabbing: Three questioned for attacking man on board 6 train

Police in the Bronx are questioning three men involved in a subway stabbing early on Saturday morning.

Police in the Bronx are questioning three men involved in a subway stabbing early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occcurred on board a Pelham Bay Park-bound 6 train near the St. Lawrence Avenue station in Soundview at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the three suspects confronted an unidentified male victim and became embroiled on a verbal dispute. The reasons for the argument were not yet known.

Seconds later, cops said, one of the perpetrators pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the hip. The victim exited the train at St. Lawrence Avenue station and sought help, while the suspects remained on board as the train departed.

The incident was reported to the 43rd Precinct and NYPD Transit District 12. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police caught up to the three suspects at the Pelham Bay Park station several minutes later. A knife was found in one of the individual’s possession.

The three individuals were taken into custody for further interrogation. Charges against them are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.