Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Bronx woman was indicted in a NYS Supreme Court for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a 100-year-old man, after which she went shopping with his money, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Thursday.

Rosalind Hernandez, 56, was charged with one count each of second-degree and third-degree grand larceny after she stole more than $350,000 from her victim.

According to court documents, Hernandez gained the man’s trust enough to pilfer his savings between July 26, 2023 and June 2, 2024.

“The victim relied on Ms. Hernandez for help, yet after she befriended him, she allegedly broke his trust and stole his hard-earned money for her personal greed,” Bragg said. “Those who prey on vulnerable older adults will be held accountable.”

The defendant was a superintendent in the man’s Chelsea apartment building. Over time, she got to know the victim, who lived on his own in the apartment, and the pair ultimately became friends.

Per court documents, as the man became frailer, Hernandez suggested he give her power of attorney, a legal document that grants a person authority to act on someone else’s behalf.

The man agreed and gave Hernandez access to his bank account and credit cards. At one point during the relationship in 2023, the victim became seriously injured from a fall and was “not expected to recover,” court documents explained.

Hernandez then accompanied the man to see his family, though it is unclear where the destination was outside of NYC. The defendant returned home on her own after the victim tasked her with selling his apartment and handling his affairs in exchange for $100,000.

At this point, Hernandez had the victim’s checkbook, bank card and credit cards.

While the man was still with his family, Hernandez wrote checks to two people unknown to the victim, totaling over $450,000.

The D.A.’s office said she also used the victim’s debit and credit cards to make personal transactions totaling over $6,000. This included purchasing lingerie and clothing, a haircut and a subscription to an entrepreneurship training program for herself and her niece.

Prosecutors added that she also created her own Lyft ride-sharing account with his card and made over $900 worth of trips.

The man realized what was happening when he recovered from his injuries, returned to NYC and regained access to his financial accounts.

The maximum sentence on grand larceny in the second degree is 5 to 15 years.

The D.A.’s office urges anyone older than 60 who thinks they may be a victim of a similar crime to call its Elder Abuse Unit at 212-335-9007 or email eau@dany.nyc.gov.