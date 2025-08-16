Woman shot in the butt at Bronx bar, suspect at large: cops

A woman was shot at a bar in the Bronx early on Saturday morning, it was reported.

Police said the gunfire erupted at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 at 3392 East Tremont Ave. in Schuylerville, where the Garden Bar and Grill is located.

Officers from the 45th Precinct responded to the location and found the victim, a 39-year-old woman, with a gunshot wound to her buttocks. EMS rushed her to Jacobi Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting and the circumstances leading up to it are not yet known, police sources said Saturday.

A black vehicle was seen fleeing the location after the gunfire erupted. The Citizen app reported that the vehicle may have been an SUV traveling eastbound on East Tremont Avenue, but police sources could not confirm that report.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 45th Precinct has seen a spike in shootings this year; eight incidents of gun violence were reported year-to-date through Aug. 10, double the number that occurred at the same point in 2024.