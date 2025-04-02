Bronx woman found shot to death inside her home in borough’s second murder of day

Bronx detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a woman dead Tuesday night — the borough’s second deadly shooting of the day.

Police said Jessica Hoyle, 31, was found fatally shot inside her home on the 3400 block of Mickle Avenue off Boston Road in Williamsbridge at about 11:07 p.m. on April 1.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, located Hoyle inside the residence with a gunshot wound to her head.

Responding EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. The motive for the shooting also remains unknown, police sources reported Wednesday morning. No description of a suspected shooter was provided.

Through March 30, the 47th Precinct reported two homicides and eight shootings year-to-date, according to the most recent CompStat report. That’s an increase from one murder and seven shootings reported at the same point in 2024.

Tuesday night’s deadly shooting occurred hours after a 27-year-old man was gunned down during a chase near the Bronx Zoo in an unrelated case. Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for the killing.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.