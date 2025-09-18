Bronx detectives are on the hunt for two men who killed a woman and wounded a man in a cold-blooded attack inside a park on Wednesday night.

Police said Anthonella Contreras Linarez, 30, of Westchester Avenue, and her 44-year-old boyfriend were stabbed in the vicinity of the City Island Circle, at Park Drive and City Island Road, within Pelham Bay Park at about 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the couple was riding through the area, heading for dinner on City Island, when the man stopped the vehicle near the circle and ran behind the bushes to relieve himself.

While he did so, law enforcement sources said, two male suspects on a moped approached the vehicle, where Linarez sat, and demanded money. When they did so, one of the suspects stabbed her multiple times about the face, neck and body.

Seeing the attack, police reported, the male victim ran back to the car, and the same suspect slashed him multiple times on the right arm.

Following the bloody assault, the perpetrators fled on the moped in an unknown direction.

Cops said the male victim managed to drive himself and Linarez to Montefiore Hospital in New Rochelle. Linarez was pronounced dead a short time later; her boyfriend, meanwhile, was listed in stable condition.

The New Rochelle Police Department alerted the 45th Precinct of the incident, which subsequently launched an investigation, police sources said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, authorities noted.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.