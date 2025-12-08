Three wanted for attacking and robbing man on Brooklyn 2 train last month: cops

Three people the NYPD suspects of beating and robbing a man on a Brooklyn 2 train late last month.

Police are searching for three assailants they suspect attacked and robbed a 33-year-old man aboard a Brooklyn 2 train late last month.

Cops said the incident took place at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 aboard a southbound 2 train traveling toward the Flatbush Avenue station, located within the NYPD’s 67th Precinct and Transit District 33 confines.

According to police, the suspected perpetrators, two men and one woman, approached the victim and began arguing with him.

The suspects then punched and kicked the victim in the head and body and, at one point, brandished a knife, police say. They took the victim’s black book bag, which police valued at roughly $46, and left the train at the Flatbush Avenue station and fled on foot to unknown locations.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

Police described the suspects as all being of dark complexion and between the ages of 17 and 20.

They said one of the male suspects was wearing a gray t-shirt adorned with cartoon characters, light blue jeans, black sneakers, and was carrying a black bookbag. He also had black and blonde dreadlocks and was the one who allegedly brandished the knife.

They described the second male suspect as wearing a black sweater, black pants, white and black sneakers, and a multicolored book bag. They say he had black and blonde dreadlocks.

According to cops, the female suspect had a black sweater, light blue jeans, black sneakers, and black hair tied into ponytails. They say she was carrying a black bookbag and donning light-colored headphones.

The NYPD classifies the incident as a robbery, which it says is up 9% in the 67th Precinct through Dec. 7 compared to the same period last year. There have been 264 reported robberies in the 67th Precinct so far this year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, in Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.