Brooklyn apartment fire leaves man dead, two others hospitalized

A deadly fire in a Brooklyn home early on Sunday morning claimed a man’s life and left two others — including a two-year-old boy — hospitalized.

Fire Department sources said the inferno ignited just before 3:35 a.m. on Feb. 9 inside an apartment building at 510 80th St. in Bay Ridge.

Members of Battalion 40 reported flames shooting out of the third-floor windows upon their arrival at the scene.

While searching the premises, firefighters encountered a 37-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive at the location. EMS rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not yet released his identity; the victim’s body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Firefighters also located two other victims, a 34-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy, who were seriously injured. Paramedics rushed them to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and listed in stable condition.

Police sources were not able to verify if the three fire victims were related.

More than 60 firefighters from 12 FDNY units, along with officers from the 68th Precinct, responded to put out the blaze, which was brought under control at around 4:39 a.m. Sunday.

FDNY marshals are now investigating what caused the deadly fire.