Brooklyn boy shot in leg on stoop, one of seven hit by bullets in four different boroughs

An 11-year-old boy was shot while sitting on the stoop of his home in Brooklyn Tuesday night was one of seven people shot overnight in the five boroughs, police said.

One of those shootings was fatal, per the NYPD.

The shootings continue a surge in violent crimes around New York City as the city reduces the budget of the NYPD that will result in fewer police officers and reduced response times to emergencies.

The 11-year-old was apparently sitting on his stoop at 369 East 29th street when a vehicle drove by his home and a gunman fired shots towards the private house. Police from the 67th Precinct found the boy had been shot in the leg by an unknown gunman for unknown reasons.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition and the wound is considered non-life-threatening.

“I came outside, I saw the cops standing there looking at the step, someone on the block said some kid was shot. We must stop this,” Maria Richards, a resident of East 29th Street.

A 7-year-old was also struck several days before in Harlem, also an innocent bystander in the series of shootings around the city.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in front of 95-35 40th Road in Astoria, Queens at about 11:40 p.m. Police from the 110th Precinct found the victim had already been rushed in a private vehicle to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police now identify the victim as Dante Sartillian of 111th Street in Queens. Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a violent dispute at that location but could provide no further details.

Two other incidents in Brooklyn were disputes in which a man was shot in each instance.

The first of the two occurred just after 8:30 at 386 Eastern Parkway at the intersection of Bedford Avenue where a man was shot in the hip after an ongoing violent dispute. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The second of these shootings occurred about 9 p.m. at 45 Lott Avenue in Brownsville, in which a 25-year-old was shot in the left leg. He was taken to Brookdale University Medical Center, also in stable condition.

There were two other shooting, including a man shot at about 2:30 a.m. in front of 530 East 144th Street where police found the victim wounded in the chest. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious condition. No arrests or suspects as yet.

The second of these was at about 11:30 p.m. in front of 405 East 92nd Street, police say two Hispanic men were shot for no apparent reason at that corner. One man, 32, was shot in the left foot, and a 20-year-old was hit in both legs. The older man was taken to Harlem Hospital and the younger man to NYU Cornell with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims said they heard shots and then were hit for no apparent reason, police said.