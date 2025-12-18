A 9-year-old boy was stabbed and seriously injured inside a Brooklyn park on Dec. 18, 2025, police reported.

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed and critically injured inside a Brooklyn park on Thursday afternoon, police reported.

Two suspects, aged 9 and 12, are now being questioned by detectives for the bloody assault, sources familiar with the case said.

Law enforcement sources said the horrific crime happened at about 2:55 p.m. on Dec. 18 inside Imagination Playground at Betsy Head Park, near the corner of Thomas Boyland Street and Dumont Avenue in Brownsville. The park is in the confines of the 73rd Precinct.

Police sources said the child suffered a stab wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition.

The NYPD launched a land-and-air search for the child’s suspected attacker. During the investigation, they came across the two juvenile suspects, according to sources.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation, but sources indicated the two boys allegedly jumped the 12-year-old victim inside the park, possibly over a previous argument.

This is a developing story; check with amNewYork later for additional updates.

Editor’s note: An earlier version, based on preliminary information, had the victim’s age as 9. The correct age is now listed.