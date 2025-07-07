Brooklyn bus rider pleasures himself in front of teen: cops

This man is wanted for pleasuring himself in front of a teen on a Brooklyn bus.

Cops are on the hunt for a Brooklyn pervert who pleasured himself in front of a teenage bus rider over the weekend.

According to police sources, the stomach-churning incident unfolded just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday aboard a B68 bus as it passed through Coney Island Avenue and Crawford Avenue in the confines of the 61 Precinct. Cops say the sicko sat on a seat across from an 18-year-old female.

While staring at her, he allegedly began touching his penis over his shorts before placing his hand inside of his underwear.

The victim left her seat and the perpetrator made his getaway by exiting the bus on Avenue Y and Coney Island Avenue and fleeing westbound on Avenue Y. The victim was not physically harmed during the act of public lewdness.

The suspect is described as last seen wearing a blue hat, black sunglasses, a blue T-shirt, blue shorts, and black and white sneakers. Police also released images of the suspect with the hope he will be recognized.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.