Brooklyn deli shooting leaves two men shot in the face: cops

Brooklyn detectives are investigating a shooting that left two men injured on Friday afternoon.

Police said the gunfire erupted inside a deli at 1256 Flatbush Ave., at Newkirk Avenue, in Flatbush at about 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Officers from the 70th Precinct responded to 911 calls about the incident and found the first victim, a 26-year-old man, shot in the face. EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

During the preliminary investigation, cops found the second victim, a 24-year-old man shot in the back, at the corner of New York and Tilden Avenues, about a mile from the shooting scene. EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital and listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police were reportedly searching for a suspect described as a man wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The shooting appears to be the first in the 70th Precinct’s confines this year.