Brooklyn diesel tank blast ‘scared the hell out of’ residents

A diesel fuel explosion in an equipment rental yard rocked a Brooklyn community and sent a plume of smoke and flames 30 feet into the air before being controlled by firefighters, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported in the explosion at the Kisay Equipment Rental yard at 2231 Utica Avenue in Flatlands. The business rents heavy-duty generators, large lights, and other equipment to the construction industry.

The explosion occurred at about 2:45 p.m. for unknown reasons, officials say. The ensuing fire apparently involved a 500-gallon diesel fuel tank in the rear of the yard. A blue tarp covering the building frame burnt off before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters immediately used foam on the burning fuel, the white foam flowing over a forklift and other fuel tanks stored in the rear of the yard. Hazardous materials firefighters were rushed to the scene to help stop the flow of fuel to the fire.

“I was just walking by when I heard the boom, I couldn’t imagine what it was and then a column of black smoke was coming from it,” said James Walken, a resident who was just returning home from the local store. “It scared the hell out of me.”

The fire was brought under control about an hour later. Fire officials said the cause of the blaze would be investigated by fire marshals.

Utica Avenue was blocked for more than an hour, across the street from the MTA Bus Depot that was forced to reroute the Utica Avenue bus until emergency vehicles could clear the street.