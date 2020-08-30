Brooklyn family desperately searching for missing teenage girl

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives and family members need the public’s help in locating a Brooklyn teenager who went missing on Friday night.

Destiny Crousset, 14, was last seen leaving her home on East 96th Street in East Flatbush at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Police described her as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the words “love is better” written on it, as well as pink jogging pants with a black stripe.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.