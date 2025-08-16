Quantcast
Brooklyn

Brooklyn four-alarm fire leaves four firefighters and resident injured

firefighters with equipment in front of rowhouses in Brooklyn during fire
Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire in Brooklyn on Friday night that left four firefighters and a resident with minor injuries.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The Fire Department said the inferno ignited just before 9:10 p.m. on Aug. 15 inside 273 Bleecker St. in Bushwick.

Engine Company 271, Ladder Company 124 and Battalion 28 were among the first units to arrive on the scene, encountering find heavy fire on the rear of the first floor of an attached row frame dwelling. The flames quickly spread to adjoining buildings.

firefighters with equipment in front of rowhouses in Brooklyn during fire
The Fire Department said the inferno ignited just before 9:10 p.m. on Aug. 15 inside 273 Bleecker St. in Bushwick.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

“The fire moved quickly on the outside of the building,” said onlooker Sarah Kawaski. “The fire department did a great job. They got here really quickly.”

Approximately 170 firefighters responded to the four-alarm blaze along with EMS and officers from the 83rd Precinct. The FDNY deployed five hose lines to knock down the main body of fire, which was brought under control at about 10:22 p.m. Friday. 

No other victims were found inside the affected buildings. The American Red Cross responded to provide assistance to displaced residents. 

People stand behind police lines while firefighters battle a four alarm fire at 275 Bleecker St. in Bushwick, Brooklyn on Aug. 15, 2025.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

