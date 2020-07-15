Brooklyn man cuffed for alleged role in recent double homicide

A Brooklyn man was arrested for his alleged role in a recent double homicide in the borough.
According to police, at 12:35 p.m. on June 27, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding two people shot in front of 551 Van Sicklen Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face and a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the back.
EMS declared the victims dead at the scene.
Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested 47-year-old Charles Hernandez in connection to the murders. He was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.