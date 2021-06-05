Brooklyn man dies after being stabbed in front of residence: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who knifed a 41-year-old man to death early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the murder happened at about 2:16 a.m. on June 5 in front of a home on East 106th Street off Avenue J in Canarsie.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call at the location, found the 41-year-old victim lying on the ground with a stab wound to his chest.

The motive for the stabbing remains unknown at this point. Police sources said the victim was conscious when officers arrived, but uncooperative when pressed for information about the incident.

EMS units rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital. Though it seemed the victim had sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police sources said, his condition suddenly deteriorated, and he died at the hospital a short time later.

Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification. Sources familiar with the case said he is known to the NYPD as a reputed gang member.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation. Police did not have a description of the suspect responsible for the deadly attack.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.