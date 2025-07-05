Brooklyn murder: Man shot dead near closed school, police search for killer

Brooklyn detectives are on the hunt for the killer who shot a man dead near a closed public school early on Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting was first reported at about 1:32 a.m. on July 5, when staff at Brookdale University Hospital called police to inform them that a shooting victim had arrived at the site.

According to law enforcement sources, hospital staff had received the victim, a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, after he had been brought there via private means.

Despite all efforts, the man could not be saved; he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

Officers from the 67th Precinct responded to the hospital after receiving the call. Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the man had been shot in front of P.S. 174 at 574 Dumont Ave. in New Lots, within the 75th Precinct’s confines.

Police then went to the location and sealed off the crime scene, looking for evidence related to the killing. The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made in the active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through June 29, the 75th Precinct had reported six murders year-to-date, equal to the total at the same point in 2024. The command also had 20 shootings this year, down from 28 at the same time last year.

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell