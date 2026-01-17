Brooklyn man charged with stabbing his grandma dead in horrific homicide

According to police sources, officers from the 79th Precinct were called to the home of 85-year-old Julia Boomer at 638 Throop Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant minutes before 10 p.m. on Jan. 13.

A Brooklyn man has been charged with stabbing his grandmother to death in a bloody attack at the apartment building where they lived earlier this week.

Police said 22-year-old Jackson King was charged Friday night on murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges for the Jan. 13 killing of 85-year-old Julia Boomer.

Authorities reported that Boomer was stabbed multiple times inside the home she shared with King, at 638 Throop Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Cops say the victim’s daughter made the grim discovery, finding her mother — 85-year-old Julia Boomer — with multiple stab wounds throughout her body.

Officers from the 79th Precinct responded to the scene. Boomer was rushed to Kings Country Hospital in critical condition; she ultimately died there a short time later.

While the exact motive for the brutal slaying is not yet clear, police say they believe the killing to be a domestic dispute.

King had been taken into custody at the scene and held for questioning. Police said the 22-year-old suspect has three prior arrests on his rap sheet, including charges of grand larceny and criminal contempt.

The suspect is due to appear in Kings County Criminal Court for arraignment on Saturday morning, according to court records.

It was the first reported homicide in the 79th Precinct this year; the command had eight murders in 2025, according to the NYPD.