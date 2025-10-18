Brooklyn murder mystery: Cops seek killer who chopped man’s body up and left it in garbage bin

Detectives in Brooklyn are still on the hunt for the suspect who murdered and chopped up a man whose body parts were discovered inside a trash receptacle at an apartment building on Oct. 17, 2025.

Police said the grim find was made inside a garbage disposal bin at 569 East 21st St. in Flatbush just before 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 17.

Officers from the 70th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the incident and examined the remains, which were confined within a garbage bag. The remains were a man’s head and torso, according to published reports.

An official police report said the male had suffered trauma to the body. How the victim died is unknown; the remains were transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police also do not yet know the man’s identity.

Building residents told WABC-TV that they had smelled a foul odor emanating from a hallway for several days before the body was found on Friday. They also claimed to have heard a violent argument from one of the units between two men.

Police sources on Saturday could not confirm the details of that report, or that the victim’s boyfriend was being sought in connection with the killing.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.