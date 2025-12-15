Brooklyn murder mystery: Man’s suspicious death in his apartment ruled a homicide

Brooklyn detectives have opened a homicide investigation into the suspicious death of a man reported last week.

Police said Justin Tetro, 51, was found dead inside his apartment at 21 Pennsylvania Ave. in Cypress Hills during a wellness check just before 11:05 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Officers from the 75th Precinct were called to the location by family members to conduct a wellness check. When they gained access to Tetro’s residence, they found him unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his head and neck.

Responding EMS units pronounced Tetro dead at the scene.

The man’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy that ultimately determined Tetro’s death was a homicide, police announced Monday.

So far, no arrests have been made in the active and ongoing investigation, police reported.

Through Dec. 14, the 75th Precinct reported 13 homicides year-to-date, one more than the total at the same point in 2024.