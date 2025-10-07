Brooklyn murder suspect sought for deadly assault at subway station

Cops are looking for this man in connection with a murder at the Jay Street-MetroTech station on the R line in Brooklyn on Oct. 7, 2025.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect who murdered a man at a busy Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the killing happened at about 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Jay Street-MetroTech station on the R line.

Officers from the 84th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 30 responded to the station after receiving a 911 call about a man in need of assistance.

Upon arriving, cops found the victim, an unidentified adult man, who suffered severe trauma to his body and was unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed the man to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition; he was later pronounced dead. Police have withheld the man’s identity, pending family notification.

Police have yet to determine a possible motive for the deadly attack.

The NYPD released on Tuesday night images of the perpetrator suspect in the attack. Cops say he was last seen boarding a Bronx-bound 2 train.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.