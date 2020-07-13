Brooklyn NYPD traffic agent cuffed for sexually abusing 5-year-old relative for four years: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An off-duty NYPD traffic agent was arrested in Brooklyn after an investigation uncovered years of alleged sexual abuse to a young family member.

According to police, officers arrested Jeanisidor Jean Baptiste, 43, within the confines of the 90th Precinct on July 13.

Authorities say that the NYPD opened an internal investigation against Baptiste after it was reported that he sexually abused a young female family member, who was five years old at the time. The investigation found that between Sept. 1, 2008 and Sept. 1, 2012, Baptiste allegedly sexually abused the victim, who is now 17, on multiple occasions, including in his Brooklyn home.

Baptiste was charged with rape, predatory sexual assault against a child, sexual abuse, forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child, course of sexual conduct against a child, and criminal sexual act.