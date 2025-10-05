Police-involved shooting in Brooklyn leaves man involved in domestic dispute dead

Police officers fatally shot a man in Brooklyn while responding to a domestic violence call on Sunday morning, sources close to the investigation said.

The police-involved shooting happened at around 9 a.m. on Oct. 5 after police were called to an apartment complex located at 125 East 86th St. in Canarsie.

Six uniformed officers from the 67th Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call regarding the incident. Sources familiar with the case stated that the incident involved the man, who had apparently arrived at the location in violation of a court order of protection.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they spotted the male suspect, who matched a description provided by the 911 caller — a woman with whom the man had a prior relationship, according to Assistant Chief Frank Giordano, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South.

“As they approached that individual, he fled,” Giordano said. “We pursued him southbound on East 86th Street, about a block and a half to Coventry Road.”

Upon arriving at the intersection, the chief said, the male suspect pointed a handgun at the officers. Cops made repeated verbal demands that he drop the weapon, but to no avail.

“He was ordered numerous times, multiple times, to drop that weapon. After repeated warnings were given to drop his weapon, and the subject did not comply with those orders, the subject was shot once in his chest,” Giordano said. The entire incident, he noted, was captured by body cameras worn by the officers involved.

Witnesses said they saw the pursuit in progress, with some of them “screaming for the man to drop the weapon” before cops shot him.

“A pair of officers came out of [a] car and fired a single shot,” said one resident, who identified herself as Mercedes Clark. “They rolled him on his back and scooped him into the back of the patrol car. It took EMS a while to get him, like 20 minutes.”

After the man was shot, Giordano said, officers rendered medical aid and an ambulance was called. However, they then chose to rush the gravely wounded man by patrol car to Kings County Hospital “because we wanted to save his life.”

However, the man expired at Kings County Hospital despite all efforts to save him. His identity has not yet been released, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Police recovered the firearm that the suspect had allegedly pointed at the officers at the scene. The cops involved in the shooting were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Giordano said the suspect had two prior domestic incidents involving the woman who had the order of protection against him.

The shooting is now being examined by the NYPD Force Investigation Division.