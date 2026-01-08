Quantcast
Brooklyn police shooting: Man shot inside hospital after apparently swinging knife at cops, patients while in mental distress, sources say

heavily armed officer outside Brooklyn hospital after police shooting
Police officers in Brooklyn shot and critically wounded a man in apparent mental health distress who apparently began cutting himself at a hospital on Thursday afternoon and began threatening others around him.
Photo by Dean Moses

The incident unfolded on the upper floors of NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, located at 506 6th St. in Park Slope, within the confines of the 78th Precinct, just before 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that hospital security staff observed the disturbed man, who had barricaded himself inside a room with a senior patient, and began cutting himself with a knife.

The security detail requested backup from police, who quickly came on scene. Upon arrival, they spotted the disturbed man with a knife and swinging it at other people. 

cop holding tasers outside Brooklyn hospital
Police responding to the Brooklyn police shooting deployed their Tasers, hitting the disturbed man twice, but the volts of electricity apparently failed to subdue him, the sources said.Photo by Dean Moses

Police then deployed their Tasers, hitting the disturbed man twice, but the volts of electricity apparently failed to subdue him, the sources said.

In the end, one of the officers opened fire, shooting the man in the body. Police did not confirm the nature of his injury.

The man is currently undergoing treatment at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, and is listed in critical condition, sources said.

The hospital briefly went on lockdown as police responded to the incident, witnesses told amNewYork.

The investigation remains ongoing.

