The heinous attack occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the area of 9971 Shore Road, in the shadow of the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge, in Bay Ridge.

Police need the public’s help in finding the suspect who brutally raped a man in Brooklyn earlier this month.

The heinous attack occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the area of 9971 Shore Road, in the shadow of the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge, in Bay Ridge.

Law enforcement sources said the male perpetrator approached and attacked the victim, a 24-year-old man, outside the location. Sources familiar with the case indicated Thursday that the victim did not know his attacker.

Based on the victim’s statements, sources familiar with the case said, police learned that the man had been sitting on a nearby park bench when the perpetrator came up and asked him for directions.

Seconds later, the victim told police, the suspect grabbed hold of him, then pulled him to a nearby tree, where he choked the man and forced him to perform a sex act.

The sources indicated that the perpetrator allegedly attempted to forcibly rape the man, but was unsuccessful.

During the incident, the sources reported, the victim told police he attempted to run away, but the perpetrator detained him — threatening that he was armed with a gun and would kill him. After forcing the victim to face away from him, the suspect ran away from the scene.

The incident was reported to the 68th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The assault was one of 13 rape cases reported in the 68th Precinct year-to-date through Nov. 9, equal to the same number of such incidents that occurred at the same point a year ago. Rape cases, the NYPD often says, are among the most underreported crimes in the city.

In this instance, detectives were able to gather enough information to produce a composite sketch of the suspect involved in the Nov. 7 attack.

Police described him as a man with a medium complexion believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a medium build and short, black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.