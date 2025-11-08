Brooklyn rape suspect arrested for allegedly attacking 12-year-old girl in apartment building

The Brooklyn rape suspect, identified as Eric McMichael, kept his head down in front of reporters and photographers asking him about the crime as detectives walked him out of the SVU headquarters on Nevins Street in Boerum Hill on Nov. 7.

The suspect accused of a heinous and violent rape of a 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn was apprehended on Friday.

Detectives from the Brooklyn North Special Victims Unit (SVU) booked Eric McMichael, 27, of Clay Street in Greenpoint on two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said McMichael allegedly followed the 12-year-old girl into a residence near the corner of Morgan and Skillman Avenues in Williamsburg at about 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 6.

WABC-TV reported that the attack occurred in the lobby of a building within the nearby Cooper Park Houses public housing complex.

Cops said he allegedly shoved the girl to the floor and proceeded to rape her. Following the attack, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 94th Precinct responded to the scene. EMS rushed her to a local hospital in stable condition.

McMichael is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning in Kings County Criminal Court.