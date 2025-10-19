Brooklyn body mystery: Person of interest fought cops after arrest for rotting corpse in trash

A person of interest wanted for dumping a rotting body in a Brooklyn garbage bin attacked cops and attempted to grab their guns when they came to arrest him Sunday morning.

According to police sources, cops received a tip that the suspect in the bizarre caper — 38-year-old Christopher Moss — was spotted walking on Beverly Road near Nostrand Avenue in Little Caribbean at around 12:35 a.m. on Oct. 19 when they tried to move in and make an arrest.

However, sources familiar with the investigation said, Moss allegedly became enraged and headbutted one arresting officer while attempting to reach for another cop’s gun and taser. Police were able to wrestle him to the ground and place him in custody.

Moss had been wanted for questioning after a decomposing body was discovered at around 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 17 outside of 569 East 21st St. in Flatbush. Originally, published reports indicated the body had been chopped up, but sources said it turned out that the remains, belonging to an unidentified man, had actually become deeply decomposed while folded in the fetal position.

A report from ABC7 revealed that local residents had recently overheard Moss and his partner allegedly arguing with one another in the days leading up to the grim discovery.

“As soon as that door opened, that whiff would just smack you in the face. And we would have the door closed but like you’d be on the other side of the apartment from the entrance and you would still smell it. It definitely was the body,” a neighbor told the outlet.

Police have yet to determine how the man lost his life, and the death is not yet deemed a homicide.

Moss has thus far been charged with concealment of a human corpse. He was also slapped with assault on a police officer, attempted criminal possession of weapon, resisting arrest, and instructing government administration.

Additional charges are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.