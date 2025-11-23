Brooklyn shooting in broad daylight leaves man seriously wounded: cops

Police are investigating a shooting of a 22 year old man at 4810 Avenue K in Flatlands, Brooklyn on Sunday, Nov. 23.

A man was shot multiple times at a Brooklyn street corner in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred near the corner of Avenue K and Utica Avenue in Flatlands at about 1:55 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Officers from the 63rd Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a ShotSpotter activation; ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s network of sound sensors designed to pick up possible gunfire and evoke a rapid response.

Upon arriving at the scene, cops encountered a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the buttocks.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Brookdale University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Multiple shell casings were located at the shooting scene. Based on a preliminary investigation, police are looking for a suspect inside a gray sedan that was seen traveling southbound on Utica Avenue after the shots rang out.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 16, the 63rd Precinct had recorded five shootings year-to-date, up from three at the same point in 2024.