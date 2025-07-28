Brooklyn shooting inside leaves man wounded, suspect in custody

Police in Brooklyn are questioning a suspect in an early-morning shooting on Monday that left a man seriously wounded.

Law enforcement sources said the violence erupted inside 182 Wilson Ave. in Bushwick just before 5:10 a.m. on July 28.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man shot at the location, found the victim, a 35-year-old man, with a bullet wound to his abdomen.

The motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown at this time, police sources said.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

During the preliminary investigation, police took an unidentified person of interest into custody for further questioning. Police sources could not confirm what relationship, if any, the individual had with the shooting victim.

Charges against that individual are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

The 83rd Precinct had seen eight shootings year-to-date through July 20, according to the most recent CompStat report, five more than the three reported at the same time in 2024.