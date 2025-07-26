Brooklyn shooting: Two young men seriously wounded in early-morning gunfire, perp on the run

Two men in Brooklyn were seriously wounded in an early morning shooting on Saturday, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted just before 2:40 a.m. on July 26 near the corner of Vanderbilt and Atlantic Avenues in Clinton Hill, a short distance from a McDonald’s restaurant.

Officers from the 77th Precinct responded to reports of the gunfire and found the two victims, both 22-year-old men, wounded at the location. One of the men had been shot in the chest, while the other had taken a bullet to his left arm.

The motive for the shooting, and the circumstances leading up to the gun violence, are not yet known, police sources said Saturday.

EMS rushed both wounded victims to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police, meanwhile, are looking for a male suspect wearing all black clothing who was spotted fleeing on foot northbound on Clinton Avenue after the shots were fired.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through July 20, the 77th Precinct reported just seven shootings year-to-date, down from 13 reported at the same point in 2024.