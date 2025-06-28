Brooklyn shooting near high school leaves two young men wounded: NYPD

Two young men were wounded in a shooting near a Brooklyn public high school early on Saturday morning, police reported.

Two young men in Brooklyn were wounded in a shooting near a public high school early on Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gun violence happened just before 4 a.m. on June 28 near 9517 Kings Hwy. in Brownsville, the location of the East Brooklyn Community High School.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found two individuals at the location: a 19-year-old man shot in the abdomen, and a 20-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to his left leg.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. Police sources said both men have been uncooperative, thus far, with detectives working the case.

EMS rushed the wounded men to Brookdale University Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through June 22, the 67th Precinct had reported 16 shootings year-to-date — equal to the number reported at the same point in 2024.