Brooklyn shooting suspect opens fire on man, then takes his phone: cops

Brooklyn detectives are searching for the gun-toting bandit who shot a man and stole his cellphone on Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident happened just before 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 17 near the corner of Lincoln Place and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights.

Authorities said the suspect approached the victim, a 30-year-old man, and engaged him in a verbal dispute. The argument turned bloody, cops said, when the perpetrator pulled out a firearm and pulled the trigger, striking the victim in the abdomen.

After wounding the man, police reported, the gunman removed the victim’s cellphone, then took off on foot northbound on Schenectady Avenue toward St. John’s Place.

The incident was reported to the 77th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Early Wednesday morning, the NYPD released images of the gunman sought for the shooting and robbery. Police described him as a man who wore a red baseball cap, a black-hooded jacket over a white shirt, black pants and multi-colored sneakers.

Video that the NYPD provided shows the suspect walking into a nearby bodega on the day of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.