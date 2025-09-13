Teenager charged in Brooklyn shooting that left woman wounded

A young man faces attempted murder charges for a Brooklyn shooting on Sept. 12, 2025, that left a woman wounded.

A young man faces attempted murder charges for a Brooklyn shooting on Friday afternoon that left a woman wounded.

Police sources said Saturday that Justin Millar, 19, of East 54th Street in Brooklyn, allegedly fired the shots on Utica Avenue near Church Avenue in East Flatbush just before 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to reports of the shooting, found the victim, a 52-year-old woman, shot in her right ankle.

An NYPD spokesperson indicated the victim may not have been the intended target in the shooting. No fewer than four shell casings were later recovered from the scene.

EMS rushed the woman to Kings County Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police apprehended Millar at the scene, and a firearm was found in his possession, law enforcement sources said Saturday morning. The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time.

Following questioning, Millar was booked on charges including attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and reckless endangerment.

Through Sept. 7, the 67th Precinct reported 24 shootings year-to-date, up from 22 at the same point in 2024.