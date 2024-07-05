Brooklyn shooting victim identified as cops continue search for killer

A 22 year old man was fatally shot at Dorchester Road and East 21 Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn on July 4, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brooklyn detectives continue to hunt for the suspect who shot and killed a man in front of an apartment building on the Fourth of July.

Law enforcement sources said Kaylon Baugh, 22, of East 21st Street in Brooklyn was gunned down near 2126 Dorchester Road in Flatbush at about 1:58 p.m. on July 4.

Officers from the 70th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Baugh conscious and alert, but with a gunshot wound to his groin.

Baugh’s condition, however, took a turn for the worse. EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, So far, no arrests have been made. Police have yet to provide a description of the shooting suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.