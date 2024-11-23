Brooklyn stabbing suspect who attacked teenager on street still at large: cops

Brooklyn detectives need the public’s help in finding a stabbing suspect who seriously wounded a teenager earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Friday night images of the perpetrator involved in the violent attack that occurred near 245 North 8th St. in Williamsburg at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Law enforcement sources said the assailant approached the victim, a 17-year-old man, at the location. He then displayed a knife and stabbed the teenager in the left thigh.

Following the bloody assault, cops said, the suspect fled on foot westbound along North 8th Street toward Roebling Street.

The incident was reported to the 94th Precinct. EMS rushed the wounded teenager to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a male with a dark complexion and a slim build who wore a black Nike mask, a black and gray sweatsuit, and black socks.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.