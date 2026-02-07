Brooklyn subway assault: Suspect sought for shoving woman onto tracks on C line

Transit detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the deranged suspect who shoved a woman onto the tracks at a subway station last month.

The NYPD released on Feb. 6 images of the perpetrator sought for the attack that occurred at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the Lafayette Avenue station on the C line in Fort Greene.

Police reported that the suspect approached the victim, a 58-year-old woman, as she waited on the Manhattan-bound platform and shoved her from behind, causing the woman to fall onto the tracks.

The perpetrator fled the station in an unknown direction, law enforcement sources said, as other passengers on the platform helped bring the fallen woman back to safety before a train could arrive.

Officers from the 88th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 30 responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a female with a medium complexion who was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.