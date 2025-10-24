Brooklyn triple shooting near hospital leaves man and two teens wounded: cops

Bullets flew steps away from Brooklyn’s Woodhull Hospital on on Oct. 24, 2025, in a shooting that left three people — including two teenagers — wounded, police said.

Bullets flew steps away from Brooklyn’s Woodhull Hospital on Friday afternoon in a shooting that left three people — including two teenagers — wounded, police said.

Police said the gunfire erupted near the medical center, at the corner of Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Broadway, just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Officers from the 79th Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about a man shot at the location. When they arrived at the scene, they found one victim, a 33-year-old man, shot in his left thigh.

EMS rushed the victim to nearby Woodhull Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Moments later, police learned that two other victims of the shooting, both teenagers, had walked into Woodhull seeking treatment.

Cops said one victim, a 15-year-old girl, suffered a graze wound to her right foot, while the other, a 16-year-old boy, sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his hip. Both were admitted and also listed in stable condition, law enforcement sources said.

As of Friday evening, police were still on the hunt for the suspect(s) involved in the shooting. It is not yet known what led up to the gunfire, or if the three victims were deliberately targeted.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, the NYPD said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.