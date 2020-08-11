Brooklyn woman cuffed for stabbing another woman to death outside of a deli: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD arrested a woman who is said to be connected to a fatal stabbing in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 3:15 a.m. on July 28, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a woman stabbed outside of Pitkin Super Deli, located at 1742 Pitkin Avenue. Upon their arrival, the NYPD found 37-year-old Latasha Webster with multiple stab wounds in her body.

Authorities say that Webster stumbled from the scene to a nearby hotel where she collapsed in a pool of blood. EMS rushed Webster to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where she was pronounced dead.

Following an ongoing investigation, the NYPD arrested 40-year-old Alicia Harris, of Brooklyn, in connection to the crime. She was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

At this time, it is not clear what the motive behind the stabbing was or if Harris and Webster knew each other prior to the attack.

Updated at 9:51 a.m.