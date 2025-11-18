Brooklyn woman injured in late-night attempted rape; suspect at large

Surveillance image released by the NYPD shows a man wanted in connection with a late-night attempted rape in Brownsville on Nov. 16

A 25-year-old woman was attacked in Brooklyn over the weekend when a stranger followed her, punched her in the face, and attempted to remove her clothing, police reported Tuesday morning.

The assault occurred around 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 16 near Watkins Street and Livonia Avenue in Brownsville, in the confines of the 73rd Precinct.

Police sources said the woman was walking alone when a man began following her. He then struck her in the face and tried to remove her clothing in what investigators are treating as an attempted rape.

The attack was interrupted when a passerby saw the struggle, prompting the suspect to flee on foot. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Detectives with the Brooklyn Special Victims Squad are conducting a canvass of the area to gather surveillance footage and gather witnesses to track down the suspect, who is still at large.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance footage of the alleged suspect and are seeking the public’s assistance to help locate him. He is described as a man with a dark complexion who was last seen wearing a green jacket with white sleeves.

Police data shows there have been 34 rape reports in the 73rd Precinct so far this year as of Nov. 16.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted rape or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.