Burglar ties up Brooklyn woman, carries out sexually motivated attack, police say

The NYPD released this surveillance image of the suspect wanted for tying up and assaulting a woman during a Brooklyn home invasion

Police are looking for a creep who broke into a woman’s Brooklyn home early on Monday morning, tied her up, and performed a sexual act over her before fleeing with her belongings.

The attack occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 6, when a 43-year-old woman was sleeping in her Bushwick residence near Pilling Street and Evergreen Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Police said the intruder entered through a kitchen window and placed a pillow over the woman’s head as she awoke, prompting a struggle. He then restrained her wrists and carried out what investigators described as a “sexually motivated act.”

After the assault, the suspect stole the victim’s cellphone and watch before fleeing on foot toward an unknown direction, police said.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, where she was listed in stable condition. Detectives from the NYPD’s Special Victims Division are leading the investigation.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as a male wearing a white baseball cap, black sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, black sneakers, and carrying a dark backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.