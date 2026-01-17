Brooklyn woman stabbed at apartment building during argument with man: cops

Detectives in Brooklyn are on the hunt for the suspect who stabbed and seriously injured a woman on Friday night.

Police said the bloody assault occurred at an apartment building at 491 East 94th St. in Brownsville just before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Officers from the 67th Precinct responded to the scene and found the victim, a 46-year-old woman, who had been stabbed in the abdomen and right shoulder.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim had been attacked by a male suspect known to her following a dispute. The circumstances that led up to the argument and stabbing are unknown at this time.

EMS rushed the wounded victim to nearby Brookdale University Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police are now looking for the male suspect, who was last seen wearing all black clothing and fleeing on foot along Willmohr Street.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.