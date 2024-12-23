Brooklyn woman stabbed dead, boy slashed during domestic attack: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Brooklyn woman was stabbed to death inside her home during a domestic dispute on Sunday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said Antoinette Stewart-Gordon, 47, was found stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen on the 900 block of East 81st Street in Canarsie at about 9:28 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a woman stabbed, located Stewart-Gordon and a second victim, a 15-year-old boy, who suffered a laceration to his hand.

Both individuals were attacked by someone known to them, a police source said Monday. The NYPD could not confirm the relationship between the victims and their attacker.

EMS rushed Stewart-Gordon to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The 15-year-old boy was also taken there for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police have not yet made a suspect’s description available.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 15, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 69th Precinct had four homicides, equal to the total at the same point in 2023.