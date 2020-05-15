Brothers squatting in vacant Queens residence involved in fatal stabbing: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police arrested and charged a man for fatally stabbing his younger brother Thursday inside of a Queens residence that they were squatting in.

Officers from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call just before 5 a.m. regarding a man stabbed inside of 100-24 208th St. in Queens Village.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 22-year-old McKenzie Placide with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

EMS arrived and transported the man to North Shore University Hospital Manhasset, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation led to Friday morning’s arrest of Placide’s brother, 29-year-old Wkorasky Volitaire, who was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police confirmed that the two brothers were squatting in the residence, which one neighborhood resident said was vacant ever since a fire broke out on the second floor on Oct. 14, 2019, and injured five people.

“The younger brother was beat up in my yard for stealing something from a few houses down,” the neighbor said. “I hope the brother didn’t stab the brother. That’s heart breaking for the family.”

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

This story first appeared on QNS.com.