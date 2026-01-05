Police released on Monday images of one of two juvenile suspects wanted in connection with the Central Park assault that occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2025, in the vicinity of East Drive and 106th Street.

Two young brutes are sought in connection with an assault in Central Park last fall that left a senior woman seriously injured.

Police released on Monday images of one of two juvenile suspects wanted in connection with the attack that occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2025, in the vicinity of East Drive and 106th Street.

Authorities said the perpetrators approached the victim, a 69-year-old woman, as she walked through the area and subsequently pushed her to the ground without provocation.

After knocking the victim over, cops said, the duo fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the Central Park Precinct. The victim was taken via private means to a local urgent care clinic, where she was treated for a fractured left elbow.

Overall crime in the Central Park Precinct, which encompasses the entire 843 acres of the historic greenspace, is rare; last year, the NYPD reported just 85 major felonies in the Central Park Precinct for the entire year, including 24 felony assaults.

Police described both suspects in the Nov. 30, 2025, assault as males with dark complexions. One of them is believed to be 14-15 years of age with a slim build, who was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with the word “GAP” on the front and white-and-black sneakers. The other suspect is believed to be just 10-11 years of age with a slim build, who wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, black pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.