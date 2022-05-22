Pair hold up smoke shop at gunpoint in Chelsea robbery: NYPD

Two men held up a smoke shop at gunpoint during a Chelsea robbery in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to police.

Surveillance camera footage shows the two masked bandits walking into the store at W. 25th Street near 6th Avenue just before 4:50 a.m. on May 21, when one of the men pulls a gun and points it at the shop keeper.

The gunman then bagged $3,000 and the pair fled toward 7th Avenue, police said, and the victim was uninjured in the incident.

Later on Saturday night, the NYPD released video footage of the robbery in progress. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the holdup can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.