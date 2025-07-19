Charges are pending against two women involved in a hit-and-run collision off the Manhattan Bridge in Chinatown on Saturday morning that left two people dead.

Police sources said the deadly incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on July 19 near the corner of Canal Street and Bowery.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the two women were inside of a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on the Manhattan Bridge at a high rate of speed.

Police said the vehicle suddenly mounted the sidewalk near the intersection and the operator struck two people: a male bicyclist in his 30s and a female pedestrian in her 60s.

Seconds after striking both people, authorities noted, the suspects’ vehicle then crashed into a parked, unoccupied NYPD van. Both female suspects attempted to escape the wrecked Malibu but were apprehended a short time later and taken in for questioning.

Officers from the 5th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Both the male cyclist and the female pedestrian were pronounced dead on site; police have withheld their identities, pending family notification.

Debris from the damaged vehicles was strewn across the pavement of Canal Street as investigators combed the area for evidence.

Over the past year, the intersection of Canal Street and Bowery has seen eight motorists injured in three separate crashes prior to Saturday’s incident, according to NYC Crash Mapper.

As for the July 19 crash, no arrests have yet been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.