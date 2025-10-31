City plans to add 5,000 NYPD officers by 2029 amid staffing crisis

The New York City Police Department plans to increase its uniformed headcount by 5,000 officers over the next three years to address a growing staffing crisis, aiming to reach 40,000 officers by the end of fiscal year 2029, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Friday.

Adams signaled the planned expansion on Oct. 31 as part of the November 2025 Financial Plan Update, at a time when the department has lost an average of 316 officers per month this year due to retirements and resignations, and its current headcount of approximately 33,832 is below budgeted levels.

The phased hiring will begin in July 2026 with 300 officers, rise to 2,500 in July 2027, and reach 5,000 by July 2028. City Hall plans to invest $17.8 million in the first year, increasing to $315.8 million by FY 2029.

“Our administration has always been guided by the belief that public safety is the prerequisite to prosperity, and over the last four years — as we’ve driven crime down to record lows and presided over a resurgence in New York City from the COVID-19 pandemic — we’ve proven that the price for our safety is well worth it,” said Mayor Adams. “The vast majority of New Yorkers want more police officers on their streets and in their subways, and that is what we are delivering by adding these 5,000 new officers.”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch welcomed the plan to bring more officers on board, saying the new hires will strengthen public safety. “Every new officer means safer streets, stronger communities, and a thriving city,” Tisch said. “This commitment allows us to keep recruiting, training, and deploying the next generation of women and men to build on our success.”

The new officers are expected to take office after Adams leaves in January. Mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani has proposed creating a separate “Department of Community Safety” to handle mental health crises and victim services, without increasing the NYPD’s headcount beyond the current budgeted 35,000 officers.

Adams’ announcement aligns with former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s independent campaign promise to increase NYPD ranks by 5,000 officers, and falls short of Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa‘s pledge to hire 7,000 additional officers “to restore law and order across NYC.”

Since Adams took office in January 2022, the NYPD has hired nearly 10,000 officers. That includes 1,093 recruits who joined the Academy in August, the largest class in nine years, as well as 773 recruits who started in April.

Earlier this year, the department adjusted its qualification criteria to attract new candidates, including reducing required college credits while offering more credits for Academy graduates, and reinstating a mandatory 1.5-mile run to ensure recruits meet fitness standards.

However, the additions come at a time when the NYPD is facing one of its greatest staffing crises in its history. This year, sources told amNewYork that “New York’s Finest” have lost an average of more than 300 officers per month due to retirement or resignation.

Data obtained by amNewYork in August revealed that the attrition rate of officers, who either retire or leave the department before reaching their 20-year mark, has skyrocketed. It was revealed that an average of 316 rank-and-file officers left the NYPD every month this year, and that the department has lost 5,248 individuals since January 2024, while adding only 4,244 new recruits over the same period.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry previously told this paper that he does not foresee the blue exodus slowing down unless the department alters the way in which cops are treated and lightens their workload.