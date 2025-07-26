Power outages: Con Edison hustles to reconnect Staten Island and Brooklyn residents left in the dark after storms

A powerful, fast-moving storm swept through parts of New York City on Friday, cutting power to nearly 21,000 Con Edison customers across Staten Island and Brooklyn.

Con Edison said its crews worked through the night to restore electricity to most affected customers. By Saturday morning, service had returned for the vast majority, with full restoration expected later in the day.

“Staten Island customers experienced more than 17,800 outages,” Con Edison reported. “Service has been restored to all except 255 Staten Island customers. Those customers are expected to be restored later today.”

Brooklyn saw roughly 2,800 outages at the storm’s peak. Crews restored service to more than 2,200 homes and businesses, with the remaining 600 expected back online before the end of Saturday.

The hardest-hit areas stretched across the eastern half of Staten Island, from St. George at the island’s northern tip down to Bay Terrace. In Brooklyn, isolated storm-related outages were reported in neighborhoods such as Midwood, Kensington, and Marine Park.

Con Edison reminded the public to exercise caution around damaged equipment. “They may be live,” the company said of downed wires. “For your safety, we may guard downed wires until crews make repairs. Our personnel may be in unmarked cars but will always have Con Edison identification.”

Customers are encouraged to stay informed and connected through various channels. They can sign up for text alerts at coned.com/text, report outages at conEd.com/reportoutage, use the Con Edison mobile app, or call 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).