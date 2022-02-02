Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

An off-duty cop was arrested in Harlem following a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend.

Anthony Garcia, 24, was arrested and charged with robbery in connection to the incident.

According to police, on Feb. 1 Garcia allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, located within the confines of the 32nd Precinct, to collect some of his possessions. While he was there, Garcia allegedly tried to take his ex-girlfriend’s cellphone with him.

His ex-girlfriend wouldn’t allow Garcia to take her phone, causing Garcia to allegedly throw the phone to the ground and got into an argument with his ex. During the argument, Garcia allegedly hit his ex and punched her in the face. Garcia was arrested at 11:12 p.m. that night. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident occurred in the same precinct where Detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were based, who both died in the line of duty responding to a domestic dispute.