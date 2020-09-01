Cops cuff creep who sexually assaulted two young girls in the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD arrested a man who sexually assaulted two young girls in the Bronx and may be connected to more crimes.

According to police, at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14, a 6-year old girl and a 10-year-old girl were playing in the lobby of a residential building in the vicinity of Grand Concourse and East 167 Street. While they were playing, they were allegedly approached by 62-year-old Washington Jaramillo, who police say touched both victims on the buttocks and kissed the 6-year-old on her lips before fleeing the scene on foot.

Jaramillo was later arrested and charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child in regard to this incident.

The NYPD believes that Jaramillo could be connected to other incidents. Anyone with information in regard to additional incidents pertaining to Jaramillo is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.